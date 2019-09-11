Renfro expected to play against Lamar after serving suspension

The Texas A&M football team will host Lamar on Saturday night in their last non-conference game before opening up SEC play next week and they'll add some experience to their secondary.

Jimbo Fisher suspended Debione Renfro for the season opener for violating team rules and the junior remained suspended for the Clemson game last week.

Renfro seems to have worked his way back to be able to play and the team is looking forward to him playing for the first time this season against the Cardinals.

"Having Renfro it will be pretty good. Renfro is a great cornerback. Great guy and having him back is really good," said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

"He is going to be in the rotation, playing and doing well. It gives you another body when you start moving guys into nickle and dime and different positions in which you and allows that to be help out," added head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Saturday's game against Lamar kicks off at 6 o'clock at Kyle Field.