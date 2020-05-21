Renovations at Bryant-Denny resume after positive test for coronavirus

Work on Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium has resumed after an undisclosed number of workers tested positive for the coronavirus, temporarily halting work on the construction project.

Montgomery-based Caddell Construction Company, the project’s chief contractor, told The Tuscaloosa News that work resumed Monday after the weekend stoppage.

The company didn’t disclose the number of positive tests but said it “restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests among some employees and trade partners.” The company said that allowed “additional deep-cleaning" and testing.

The $107 million project began shortly after the 2019 season ended.

The upgrades include new premium seats and larger video boards, along with expanded concourses.