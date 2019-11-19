Richardson named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mentions

Texas A&M Football’s Cordarrian Richardson was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mentions list after his two touchdown performance in the Aggies’ 30-6 win over South Carolina, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Richardson toted the ball for a career-high 130 yards on just six carries including a career-long 75-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter. His six carries were the fewest for an Aggie in a 100-yard game against an SEC opponent, besting Travyeon Williams' eight carries for 127 yards against Auburn in 2016. Against the Gamecocks, Richardson hauled in his first reception as an Aggie when he caught a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The honor for Richardson marked the third straight game that the Aggies have seen a student-athlete named to the Tyler Rose Honorable Mention list. Freshman Isaiah Spiller garnered inclusion to the list after the UTSA game and junior Kellen Mond was among the honorees following A&M’s win against Mississippi State.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year D1 Texas college.

No. 24 Texas A&M travels to Athens, Ga. to take on No. 4 Georgia Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.