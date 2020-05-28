Roa Named to SEC Baseball Community Service Team

For the second consecutive season, Christian Roa was named to the Southeastern Conference Baseball Community Service Team. The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

The Houston native embarks on a bevy of community service activities. He volunteers weekly on Thursdays and Sundays to minister underprivileged kids in the Brazos Valley. Roa is a member of the Miracle League, an organization that provides opportunities for children with disabilities to play baseball regardless of their abilities. He spearheaded Aggie Baseball’s annual ‘Vs. Cancer’ campaign that has raised over $75,000 for pediatric cancer research during his three years at Texas A&M. Roa has participated annually in the Aggie Baseball Paint-A-Thon that kicks off the school year by helping a family in need by painting their house, as well as providing landscaping and home maintenance.

In recent years he has also been active in A&M’s Aggies CAN initiative, the largest student-athlete run food drive in the nation, as well as taking mission trips to Central America, most recently Belize.

On the mound in 2020, Roa posted a 2-1 mark with a 5.85 ERA in 35 strikeouts in 20.0 innings. The northpaw ranked 11th in the nation and second in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings (15.75), and third in the nation in strikeouts.

For his career, Roa is 5-3 with one save, a 4.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. As a sophomore, he notched a 3-2 mark with one save and a 3.56 ERA. He earned SEC Player of the Week recognition that season after stymieing eventual national champion Vanderbilt.

Roa is also stellar in the classroom where owns a 3.577 grade-point average as a Finance major. He sparkled during the Spring 2020 semester with a 4.00 GPA.