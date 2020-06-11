Advertisement

Roa Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
Texas A&M junior right-handed pitcher Christian Roa was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The Cincinnati Reds chose Roa with the 48th overall pick.

Texas A&M was the only school to have three players selected in the first 50 picks with Asa Lacy and Zach DeLoach picked fourth and 43rd overall, respectively. It marks the earliest the Aggies have had three players drafted. In 2003, Brian Finch (44th), Scott Beerer (47th) and Logan Kensing (53rd) all went off the board in the second round.

On the mound in 2020, Roa posted a 2-1 mark with a 5.85 ERA in 35 strikeouts in 20.0 innings. The northpaw ranked 11th in the nation and second in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings (15.75), and third in the nation in strikeouts.

For his career, Roa is 5-3 with one save, a 4.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. As a sophomore, he notched a 3-2 mark with one save and a 3.56 ERA. He earned SEC Player of the Week recognition that season after stymieing eventual national champion Vanderbilt.

Roa is also stellar in the classroom where owns a 3.577 grade-point average as a Finance major. He sparkled during the Spring 2020 semester with a 4.00 GPA. The Houston native is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team.

The Aggies have had at least three players selected in every draft since 2001.

Latest News

Sports

SEC names Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees. Ally Watt and Shaine Casas are the nominees from Texas A&M.

Texas A&M

Maui Jim Maui Invitational joins ALL IN Challenge with Dream Tournament Package

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced today its inclusion in the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge, offering two lucky fans the ultimate event experience for the 2021 tournament. Bids for the College Basketball Getaway begin at $10

Texas A&M

Texas A&M has three Top 50 picks in MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Three Texas A&M baseball players were selected in the top 50 of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

Texas A&M

Lacy meets media after being selected by Royals

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Aggie Asa Lacy talked with the media on Thursday after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Latest News

Texas A&M

DeLoach Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Ramsey Named to SEC Community Service Team

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior golfer Reese Ramsey was recognized for his selfless service by being named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for men’s golf.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Dow Named to SEC Community Service Team

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow was recognized for her selfless service by being named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for women’s golf.

Texas A&M

Lacy Becomes Aggies’ Earliest Draft Selection

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy was selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday evening.

Texas A&M

Texas-Best Nine Aggies Named to 2020 Preseason Dave Campbell’s All-Texas College Team

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Football paced all 12 Texas FBS programs with nine honorees on Texas Football magazine’s 2020 Preseason All-Texas College teams, released Wednesday.

Texas A&M

Aggie Soccer Begins Season Ticket Renewals and New Season Ticket Purchases

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Don't miss your chance to be a part of all the exciting Texas A&M soccer action during the upcoming 2020 campaign as season ticket renewals are available through the 12th Man Foundation.