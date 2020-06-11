Roa Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Texas A&M junior right-handed pitcher Christian Roa was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The Cincinnati Reds chose Roa with the 48th overall pick.

Texas A&M was the only school to have three players selected in the first 50 picks with Asa Lacy and Zach DeLoach picked fourth and 43rd overall, respectively. It marks the earliest the Aggies have had three players drafted. In 2003, Brian Finch (44th), Scott Beerer (47th) and Logan Kensing (53rd) all went off the board in the second round.

On the mound in 2020, Roa posted a 2-1 mark with a 5.85 ERA in 35 strikeouts in 20.0 innings. The northpaw ranked 11th in the nation and second in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings (15.75), and third in the nation in strikeouts.

For his career, Roa is 5-3 with one save, a 4.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. As a sophomore, he notched a 3-2 mark with one save and a 3.56 ERA. He earned SEC Player of the Week recognition that season after stymieing eventual national champion Vanderbilt.

Roa is also stellar in the classroom where owns a 3.577 grade-point average as a Finance major. He sparkled during the Spring 2020 semester with a 4.00 GPA. The Houston native is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team.

The Aggies have had at least three players selected in every draft since 2001.