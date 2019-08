Rockdale starts the season off strong with an impressive victory over Giddings.

The first half of the game was all Tigers, as the Buffaloes could not stop the offensive presence of Kesean Raven and Kobe Mitchell.

Next week the Tigers host as they take on the Caldwell Hornets.

Giddings takes to the road for week 2, aiming for their first win as they battle the Wimberley Texans.