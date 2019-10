The Rockdale Tigers won their homecoming game Friday night with a 52-28 win over the Lago Vista Pirates at Tiger Stadium.

Tiger quarterback Cam'Ron Valdez scored on a pair of touchdown runs in the first half as Rockdale built a 17-3 advantage.

Rockdale (6-0, 2-0) will take an unbeaten record into next week's Battle for the Milam County Bell against Cameron (5-1, 1-1).

The Yoemen picking up a 55-0 win over Jarrell.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm at Tiger Stadium.