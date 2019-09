The Rockdale Tigers completed their non district slate with a perfect 4-0 record after a 66-7 win over Hyde Park at Tiger Stadium on Friday night.

Jace Robinson threw a trio of touchdown passes in the first half to help Rockdale build a 19-0 lead that was never threatened.

Rockdale will have a bye next week and have two weeks to prepare for their District 10-3A Division I opener on October 4th against Manor New Tech on the road.