Rockets come up short against OKC on MLK Day

The Rockets’ losing streak has reached a season-worst four games after they coughed up a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 112-107 setback against the Thunder. Oklahoma City ripped off 13 straight points and outscored the Rockets, 41-20 in the final period.

Dennis Schroder delivered 17 of his 23 points after halftime to lead the Thunder to their 14th win in 19 games since falling to 11-14.

Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul scored 27 of his 28 points in the first half against his former team, while Danilo Gallinari finished with 25.

Rockets guard James Harden had 29 points but was a miserable 1-for-17 from 3-point range. Former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for Houston.

