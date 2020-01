In the private school 'battle of the Eagles', Tomball Rosehill beat Brazos Christian 71-42 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym.

The visiting Eagles jumped out to a 23-10 lead after the first quarter, extending it to 26 points at the half and never looked back.

Brazos Christian got 16 points from Jake Olsta and 7 from Bryce Steel.

Brazos Christian will look to rebound on Friday as they take on Legacy Prep in Magnolia.