Rudder Rangers: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Rangers will look to make the playoffs for the first time this season. They'll be under new leadership this year. Rudder welcomes Eric Ezar as their fourth head coach in program history.

Ezar says they've had a productive summer and is excited for this team's potential.

The Rangers say they're excited about some of the changes Ezar's made to both the offense and defense.

Despite Rudder's history, there's a lot of excitement of where this team can go this season.

"Everybody, the questions I've been asked are, you know, Rudder hasn't been to the playoffs ever, and so that's a great place to start. I think with the kids we have we can surprise a lot of people. I think making the playoffs is a realistic goal. I think winning a playoff game is a realistic goal," said Ezar.

"In the past, it's always been to make it to the playoffs. Now I feel like it's something more deep. We look to go win some games into the playoffs," added wide receiver Keithron Lee.

Running back James Ayers said he's looking forward to this year. "To do a lot, win games, and to see players happy with a new coaching staff."

"The expectations, we set them pretty high. We're trying to go to the playoffs. Maybe 2-3 rounds deep, but more than that, we can go to state," exclaimed defensive end Dequintus Wilson.

The Rangers start their season at home this Friday against Bastrop.