Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee announced on social media that he has committed to UTSA to play college football.

In two seasons at Rudder Lee has caught 60 passes for 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has rushed for 603 yards on 73 carries and scored 8 touchdowns. Lee has played 19 games on defense as well recording 33 tackles and one interception.

Rudder is scheduled to open the 2020 football season august 28 on the road against Bastrop.