Rudder advances to Area Round of Playoffs with 58-49 win over Huntsville

The Rudder girls basketball team beat Huntsville 58-49 in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday night at Navasota High School.

It was a back and forth game for most of the night with intense defense heating up as the game went on. Huntsville led 10-7 after the first quarter. Rudder took the lead in the second after Cameron Richards hit back-to-back three pointers. The Lady Rangers led at halftime 27-26 before pulling away in the second half 58-49.

The 21st ranked Lady Hornets' season comes to an end.

Rudder advances to the area round of the playoffs and will play Pflugerville Connally in Rockdale.