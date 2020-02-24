Rudder and College Station prepare for showdown in Regional Quarterfinals

The road to the high school girls' state basketball tournament runs through Aggieland Tuesday evening. Both Rudder and College Station face off in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 6:00 pm at A&M Consolidated High School.

"We know them. They know us. We played against each other several times. We just have to stay focused and push ourselves and know what we've got to do," explained Rudder Senior Deondra Young.

"Fortunately with this team, this team has a lot of experience in not only playing Rudder, but playing in high pressure situations," said College Station Head Coach Megan Symank.

College Station and Rudder have played each other three times this season. The Cougars won two, and all three games came down to the wire. Needless to say, these two playoff teams are familiar with each other.

"I feel like it's an advantage, but it's also a disadvantage. They also know our strengths and weaknesses. They know ours as well, so whoever works the hardest," explained Rudder Senior Aliyah Johnson.

"It has it's good things and bad things. We both know each other, so it's really us going out there and playing our game, and hopefully coming out with a win on our end," College Station Senior Mia Rivers said.

"The games are always close. They're always intense. The kids know each other. They respect each other. We just know going in, it's going to be a game that goes down to the end. Every time we play them it's fun. I love playing them. It gets a little stressful as the coach, but I love it. It's really fun to play them," said Rudder Head Coach John Shelton.

"I think anytime you get the opportunity to play in the regional quarterfinals, yes, it is absolutely fun. This is the whole reason why I coach and why we play the game. Absolutely, we're thrilled about it," exclaimed Symank.

"To be honest with you, I knew it was going to come down to this. I just felt it right in the second half of district that it was going to come down to us and them," Shelton added.

The winner of this cross-town showdown part four will advance to the regional tournament this Friday.