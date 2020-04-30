Rudder baseball honors seniors

The Rudder baseball season was cut short this year, but it did not stop the Ranger program from honoring two seniors. Catcher Rudy Schultz and middle infielder Christian McAlexander were recognized Thursday night in with a parade style celebration at Rudder High School.

Schultz and McAlexander were joined by their families as cars passed by honking horns and waving. The night will not make up for having their season cut short, but it will proved a lasting memory. McAlexander said, "It's definitely something I am going to hold on to for a very long time and just like coach said it's memories like these that are going to stick in your head forever, not what you did on the diamond but the experiences and the memories like this tonight." Schultz said, This night means a lot because this is our only chance to see our guys again and to see all our families come out here and support us I love it. It's something amazing."

The Rangers played just 11 games this season. Their last game was on March 12.