In the Rudder Rangers district opener on Friday night they came all the way back to win 56-50.

At the half, Montgomery led 36-15. In the fourth quarter trailing by 7 EJ Ezar hit Keithron Lee in the end zone to tie the game at 50. Ezar scores the go ahead touchdown on a 4 yard run with under 4 minutes to play.

Rudder is back home next Friday hosting Lamar Consolidated.