On Friday night, Rudder fell to district 10-5A division II opponent Katy Paetow 51-21.

Katy took a 34-14 lead into the half. Rudder made it a two score game in the third quarter on an EJ Ezar touchdown run, but that's as close as they would get.

Rudder returns home next Friday to play Lake Creed at 7:30 p.m.