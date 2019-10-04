Rudder falls to #8 Lamar Consolidated 45-16

On Friday night, the Rudder Rangers fell to district opponent #8 Lamar Consolidated 45-16.

Lamar Consolidated took a 17-10 lead into the half. In the third quarter, it looked like Rudder had some second half magic in them. EJ Ezar ran in a 3 yard touchdown. The extra point was no good and it was a 17-16 game.

The Mustangs took advantage of Rangers miscues and took a 24-16 lead on a 5 yard Stanley Tucker touchdown run. Lamar Consolidated went on to win 45-16.

The Rangers are now 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Rudder heads to Katy Paetow next Friday.