A playoff spot was on the line for the Rudder Rangers and Huntsville Hornets on Thursday night.

After jumping out to a 31-0 lead, Huntsville came away with the 38-14 win. The win clinches a spot in the playoffs for Huntsville. Depending on the outcome of Friday's game between Katy Paetow and Lamar Consolidated, Huntsville could be anywhere from the 2nd to 4th seed in District 10-5A.

Rudder misses the playoffs finishing the season at 5-5.