Rudder gets last second shot to beat Houston Washington 67-65

The Rudder Rangers won just their third game of the season Tuesday night over Houston Washington 67-65 at The Armory in Bryan. Jeremiah Johnson had a buzzer beating lay-up on a 3/4 court pass from Cori Carter to break a 65-65 tie with 1.9 seconds to go.

Washington took a 36-33 lead at the half thanks to a 3 point buzzer beater by Bobby Betts.

Then added to their advantage in the third quarter as Kendrick Wyatt tossed in 30 points.

With the Eagles up 54-47 entering the fourth quarter the Rangers would outscore the visitors 20-11 with Johnson hitting the difference maker with less than a second to play.

Johnson and Kenton King each toss in 16 in the Rangers win.

Rudder (3-11) will travel host Seven Lakes (9-6) on Friday with the game tipping off at 3:30.

