Rudder girls hand Waller first loss of the season 58-49

The Rudder girls beat Waller 58-49 Friday night at Ranger Gym.

Coming into the game, Waller was undefeated, and Rudder had only lost once this season. Rudder showcased great passing and play-making ability and led 32-19 at the half.

Waller rallied late in the third quarter but still trailed 49-32 heading into the fourth. The Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit but ultimately fell 58-49.

Rudder handed Waller their first loss of the season and both teams move to 16-1 on the year.

Rudder will next play in the Aggieland Tournament starting next Thursday.