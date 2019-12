The Rudder girls basketball team beat Kingwood 65-52 to start the Aggieland Invitational Thursday at Ranger Gym.

The Rangers had a strong lead to start the second half, and then Kingwood made a late rally. Rudder was able to hold on to their lead to keep up their dominant season with a 65-52 win.

Rudder advances to play Spring Thursday at 7:00 p.m.