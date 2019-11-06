Rudder looking to make history Thursday

The Rudder football team can clinch the program's first ever playoff spot Thursday with a win over Huntsville at Merrill Green Stadium. A loss would end the Rangers' season. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Rangers enter the game with a 3-3 record in District 10-5A Division II play. With the must win situation in front of them the Rangers are already in playoff mode as they face Huntsville Thursday night. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, "They went three rounds in the playoffs last year. They have probably about half the kids back who got to experience that and we don't have that experience." Ezar added, "We are just kind of the young bucks, the David and Goliath. We are the David so we are trying to learn. This is really our first fight so we are going to go fight Goliath and we are going to try and sling the stone and win."

Last season Huntsville beat Rudder 50-7.