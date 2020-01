The Rudder Rangers lead early against Rouse, but suffered a a 56-53 loss Tuesday afternoon at The Armory.

Rudder got 18 points from Carlos Moreno and 12 more from Kentun King, but couldn't protect their early lead.

Rouse was lead by Bryce Jefferson who lead all scorers with 20 points, while Latrell Goppy tossed in 13 and Mekai Coleman added 11.

Rudder (6-14) will open up 19-5A play on Friday as they travel to Katy to take on Paetow. Tip off is set for 1p.m.