Rudder making trip to Cleveland Friday night

The Rudder football team will travel to Cleveland Friday night to face the Indians in a District 10-5A Division II game. Rudder is 2-2 in district play. Cleveland is 0-4.

The Rangers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. They need to win two of their final three game to make the post season. That task begins on Friday against Cleveland. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, "We do have some injuries on defense so we have some kids that are going to step up so they have to play well. Offensively we have to keep kind of doing what we have been doing." Ezar added, "Against Lake Creek I though we could have played a little bit better but we had so many penalties. It was just kind of a weird situation with all the penalties we had that we haven't had all year, so one if we do get penalties overcoming adversity and try not to worry about the calls we can't control and just play ball."

Last season Rudder beat Cleveland 52-10 at Merrill Green Stadium.