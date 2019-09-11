Rudder on the road Friday to face Navasota

The Rudder football team will close out the non-district portion of their schedule Friday night against Navasota. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.at Rattler Stadium. It will be the Rangers first road game of the season.

Rudder is 1-1 on the season after last week's 43-42 win over Elgin. The Rangers opened the season with a 28-27 loss to Bastrop. Navasota is 0-2 on the season but the Rangers know the Rattlers will present some challenges Friday night. Ruder head coach Eric Ezar said, "They have good athletes and you always have to be aware of them, that they can bring a great game. They have been playing some really good teams the last two weeks even though they are 0-2." Ezar added, "They have played Sealy who is ranked in state. They played Episcopal out of Houston who has a lot of division one athletes so that 0-2, it's easily 2-0 playing anybody else so they have played a really tough schedule so we will have to be ready to go when we walk into Navasota."

Last season Rudder beat Navasota 27-2 at Merrill Green Stadium.