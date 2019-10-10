Rudder on the road to take on Katy Paetow

The Rudder football team will be on the road Friday for a District 10-5A Division II game against Katy Paetow. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium.

The Rangers are 1-1 in district play after a loss last week to No. 8 Lamar Consolidated. Paetow is 2-0 in district play.

Rudder is halfway through the regular season schedule and still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Ranger head coach Eric Ezar said, "I have been talking with the kids. We have five games left. The first five we went three and two." Ezar added, "If we go three and two again we'll be six and four and that should get us in the playoffs so if we were to beat Paetow this Friday that would very much go a long ways for getting us in the playoffs yes but I don't think it's a end all be all."

Rudder is looking to make the playoffs for the first time in program history.