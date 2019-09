Rudder picked up their first win of the season against Elgin 43-42 on Friday night.

The Rangers trailed 21-14 at the half. In the 4th quarter, Keithron Lee put the Rangers up 43-36 with his fourth touchdown of the night. Elgin's Daniel Gonzales made the score 43-42 with less than two minutes left to play. The Wildcats decided to go for two instead of the tie, but the pass was broken up.

Rudder will head to Navasota next Friday. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.