Rudder rallies to beat Navasota

The Rudder football team beat Navasota 41-24 in a non-district game at Rattler Stadium. The Rangers outscored the Rattlers 38-3 in the second half. Rudder improves to 2-1 on the season. Navasota falls to 0-3.

Navasota quarterback Zack Dyer threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown to help the Rattlers build a 21-3 halftime lead.

Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar scored on a one yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Rangers their first lead of the game at 27-24. Rudder would not trail again.

The Rangers will be off next week before opening district play September 27 at Montgomery. Navasota will return to action September 20 for a road game against Madisonville.