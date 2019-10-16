Rudder returns home to face Lake Creek

The Rudder football team will face Lake Creek Friday night in a District 10-5A Division II game at Merrill Green Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Rangers are looking for a win to snap their two game losing streak. Those losses came against Lamar Consolidated and Katy Paetow who are a combined 5-1 in district play and 11-1 on the season. Playing that good competition could help Rudder moving forward. Ranger head coach Eric Ezar said, "They always talk about when you are lifting weights you lift heavy weights to make you stronger, well when you play people who are really good they are only going to make you stronger."

Last season Rudder beat Lake Creek 61-14.