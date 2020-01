The Rudder girls basketball team beat Katy Paetow 68-42 Thursday in a district 18-5A game at Rudder High School. The Lady Rangers are now 3-0 in district play.

Tianna Mathis and Cameron Richards each scored 13 points. Deondra Young scored 12 points.

Rudder will return to action January 7 for a road game at A&M Consolidated.