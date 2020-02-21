Rudder routs Pflugerville Connally 65-46 in area round of playoffs

The Rudder girls basketball team beat Pflugerville Connally 65-46 in the area round of the playoffs Friday night at Rockdale High School.

Connally went on a run in the second quarter to keep things close. Rudder led 36-29 at the half. Rudder was able to pull away in the second half for the 19 point victory.

Rudder moves on to the regional quarterfinals with a crosstown match-up with College Station. The two teams take the court Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School.