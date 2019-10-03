Rudder to host No. 8 Lamar Consolidated on Friday

The Rudder football team will face No. 8 Lamar Consolidated Friday in a District 10-5A Division II game at Merrill Green Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Rudder will take a three game winning streak into the game. The Rangers had to rally from double digits deficits in all three victories. Keeping the winning streak going will be tough against a state ranked team but do not count out a team that Rudder head coach Eric Ezar has called the cardiac kids. "As a coach it's kind of comforting to know, I mean you would like to get ahead two or three touchdowns but if you don't you know that you can come back. That is kind of comforting." Ezar added, "I think it gives the kids a little bit of confidence that if they make some mistakes, we have a lot of young kids, a lot of sophomores playing so if they make some mistakes they know they can come back from it."

Last season Lamar Consolidated beat Rudder 35-28.