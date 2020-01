The Rudder Lady Rangers posted a 54-49 win over College Station Tuesday night at Cougar Gym in College Station.

Tianna Mathis lead Rudder in scoring with 17 points while Deondra Young added 12 and Keanudra Kelly tossed in 10.

Rudder will be back in action on Friday when they will host Magnolia High School at the Armory. Tip off is set for 6:30.

College Station will look to rebound on Friday as they travel to Magnolia West High School. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30