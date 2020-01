The Rudder Wrestling team competed tonight in a Quad meet at Bryan High against Cedar Ridge and Klein Oak.

The Rangers won both of their duals. Wrestlers going undefeated were Houston Scanlin, Chris Soler, Xavier Hernandez, Eric Vega, Dequintus Wilson, Abby Mitchell and Makia English.

The Rangers will compete this weekend at the Battle on 45 at Huntsville high school, which they are defending champions from last year.