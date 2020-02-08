Rudder's Makia English named the Most Outstanding Female Wrestler of the District 10-5A tournament

The Rudder Wrestling team competed in the District 10-5A tournament in Hutto on Saturday. The entire team competed hard, and represented Rudder High with sportsmanship and high levels of athleticism.

Four boys in the Junior Varsity portion of the tournament earned medals: Jayden Williams and Tristan Garza won gold, and Joseph Ruffino and Ryne Hutchinson earned Silver. Nine athletes in the varsity portion of the tournament earned medals. Juan Diego Diaz, Chris Soler and Jalen Thierry earned the bronze medal in their weight classes. Joe Rives, Dequintus Wilson, Abigail Mitchell and Hailey Pohl earned the silver medal in their weight classes. Iyanna Scott and Makia English are district champions in their respective weight classes, bringing home the gold medal. Senior captain Makia English was also named the Most Outstanding Female Wrestler of the tournament, voted on by the coaches. The nine wrestlers that medaled will move on and compete in the Region 3 tournament next weekend in Pflugerville. Rudder will also travel two alternate wrestlers, X’avier Hernandez and Lyndon Williams, who placed 5th in their weight classes.