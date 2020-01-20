Rushing to replace Linguist as A&M defensive backs coach

Texas A&M Football said so long to Maurice Linguist, who joined the Dallas Cowboys Monday, and hello to T.J. Rushing to fill the void in the defensive backfield that accoring to Texas Ags' Billy Liucci.

Rushing comes from Florida State where he was hired by Mike Norvell in late December, but will now join Jimbo Fisher's staff after being on the Seminole staff for less than a month.

Over the last five years Rushing has made coaching stops at Northern Arizona, Stanford, Arizona State, and Memphis.