SEC Football Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama football team will look to win the program's 18th national championship this season. Alabama played in the title game last season but lost to Clemson 44-16.

The Crimson Tide have seven starters back on offense this season including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the year Award last season and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who won the Biletnikoff Award. The duo helped Alabama lead the SEC in total offense and scoring offense.

The Tide also have seven starters back on defense including linebacker Dylan Moses who led Alabama in tackles last season. He was a finalist for the Butkus award in 2018. Last season the Crimson Tide finished third in the SEC in total defense and scoring defense.

Alabama will open the 2019 season August 31 against Duke in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide will face Texas A&M October 12 at Kyle Field.

2019 Alabama schedule:

Sat. Aug. 31 vs Duke

Sat. Sept. 7 New Mexico State

Sat. Sept. 14 at South Carolina

Sat. Sept. 21 Southern Miss

Sat. Sept. 28 Ole Miss

Sat. Oct. 5 Bye

Sat. Oct. 12 at Texas A&M

Sat. Oct. 19 Tennessee

Sat. Oct. 26 Arkansas

Sat. Nov. 2 Bye

Sat. Nov. 9 LSU

Sat. Nov. 16 at Mississippi State

Sat. Nov. 23 Western Carolina

Sat. Nov. 30 at Auburn