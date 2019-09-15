SEC Nation Returns to Aggieland for the Fifth Time

SEC Network’s popular college football road show, SEC Nation, returns to the campus of Texas A&M for the fifth time for Saturday’s showdown between the Aggies and No. 8-ranked Auburn. SEC Nation will broadcast from Aggie Park beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Aggies are 3-1 all-time in games that SEC Nation has broadcast from College Station. The Maroon & White topped Missouri 34-27 in the road show’s first appearance in Aggieland. Last season, the Aggies welcomed an abridged version of the show prior to the first game of the Jimbo Fisher era where they defeated Northwestern State 59-7.

SEC Nation includes live reports, analysis and features surrounding the world of SEC football, as well as special appearances from hometown favorites throughout the season. Marty Smith hosts the traveling pregame show, navigating the Saturday morning conversations with analysts Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum.

The matchup against the top-10-ranked Auburn Tigers will be broadcast nationally by CBS at 2:30 p.m. with Carter Blackburn, Aaron Murray, Rick Neuheisel and John Schriffen describing the action.

SEC Nation Appearance in College Station

Date Result, Score, Broadcast Location

Nov. 15, 2014 No. 24 Texas A&M defeats Missouri, 34-27, Aggie Park

Oct. 17, 2015 No. 10 Alabama defeats No. 9 Texas A&M, 41-23, Aggie Park

Sept. 3, 2016 Texas A&M defeats No. 16 UCLA, 31-24 (OT), Aggie Park

Aug. 20, 2018 Texas A&M defeats Northwestern State, 59-7, Kyle Field (Thursday Night)