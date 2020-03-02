SEC Network Offers Two Weekends of Whiparound Coverage for 2020 SEC Spring Games

For the fifth consecutive season, every Southeastern Conference spring football game will be live on ESPN networks. In a new feature this year, SEC Network will offer televised whiparound coverage in addition to the digital offerings on SEC Network+, so fans will have the option to watch their game in full on SEC Network+ or view a sampling of spring football action from around the conference live on SEC Network.

Spring game action will take center stage on SEC Network, with whiparound coverage airing from 1-4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 11 and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. SEC Network’s digital coverage on SEC Network+ kicks off the first weekend in April with Vanderbilt’s Black and Gold Spring Game on Friday, April 3 and South Carolina’s Garnet-Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 4.

In addition to SEC Network’s whiparound studio coverage, two SEC teams will be featured on ESPN2 for spring game action, highlighted by College Football Playoff National Champion LSU scrimmaging live at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Returning in 2020 is the ever-entertaining “Ref Game,” where ESPN commentators and on-air talent shadow and participate as referees throughout the day. This year, ESPN will surround Auburn’s A-Day spring game with the “Ref Game” coverage, with talent assignments for the televised ESPN2 game to be announced in the coming weeks.

*Time (ET)*

Fri, Apr 3

Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game - 8 p.m. SEC Network+

Sat, Apr 4

South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game - 1 p.m. SEC Network+

Sat, Apr 11

Kentucky: Kentucky Blue/White Game - Noon SEC Network+

Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game - 12:30 p.m. SEC Network+

SEC NETWORK WHIPAROUND - 1 p.m. SEC Network

Auburn: A-Day - 2 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game - 2 p.m. SEC Network+

Sat, Apr 18

LSU: National L-Club Spring Game - 1 p.m. ESPN2

Florida: Orange & Blue Game - 1 p.m. SEC Network+

SEC NETWORK WHIPAROUND - 2 p.m. SEC Network

Georgia: G-Day - 2 p.m. SEC Network+

Alabama: A-Day - 2 p.m. SEC Network+

Ole Miss: Grove Bowl - 7:30 p.m. SEC Network+

Tennessee: Orange & White Game - 4 p.m. SEC Network+

Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game - 7 p.m. SEC Network+

Sat, Apr 25

Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game - TBD SEC Network+

