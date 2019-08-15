SEC Soccer TV Package features four Texas A&M matches

Texas A&M Soccer is highlighted four times in 2019 as part of the SEC Network/ESPNU package, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday while revealing the league's soccer and volleyball broadcast schedules for the upcoming season.

The lineup includes three of the Aggies' 10 league matches, as well as one non-conference tilt. Three of the matches air on ESPNU with one set for broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Aggies make their season TV debut on September 6 when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in an 8 p.m. affair on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M has Sunday road games against Florida (Oct. 6) and Auburn (Oct. 13) slated for ESPNU. Both matches start at 4 p.m.

The Aggies’ October 27 home match against the Missouri Tigers is scheduled for ESPNU at 4 p.m.

The SEC Network and ESPNU will air a combined 31 women's soccer games, including seven of the nine SEC Soccer Tournament games. 'Thursday Night Soccer on SEC Network' airs seven consecutive weeks of SEC soccer at 6 pm Central, capping the regular season off with a wildcard doubleheader Thursday, October 31.

All Aggie home contests and SEC road matches will be available to SEC Network subscribers digitally on mobile devices and connected-TVs on SEC Network + via the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com through authenticated access from AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Google Fiber, SuddenLink, Verizon FiOS and members of the NCTC, NRTC and NTTC.

Date

Time (CT)

Game

Network

Fri., Sept. 6

8 p.m.

Ohio State at Texas A&M

SEC Network

Sun., Oct. 6

4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida

ESPNU

Sun., Oct. 13

4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPNU

Sun., Oct. 27

4 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M

ESPNU

Thu., Oct. 31

6 p.m.

SEC Soccer Wild Card

SEC Network

Thu., Oct. 31

8 p.m.

SEC Soccer Wild Card

SEC Network

Sun., Nov. 3

1 p.m.

2018 SEC Soccer Tournament

SEC Network

3:30 p.m.

2018 SEC Soccer Tournament

SEC Network

Tue., Nov. 5

Noon

2018 SEC Soccer Tournament

SEC Network

2:30 p.m.

2018 SEC Soccer Tournament

SEC Network

Thu., Nov. 7

3:30 p.m.

2018 SEC Soccer Tournament

SEC Network

6 p.m.

2018 SEC Soccer Tournament

SEC Network

Sun., Nov. 10

1 p.m.

2018 SEC Soccer Championship

SEC Network