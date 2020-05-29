SEC concludes annual Spring Meetings

The Southeastern Conference concluded its annual Spring Meetings this week, conducting the event in a virtual format for the first time due to issues related to COVID-19.

The meetings were held by video conference over the course of two weeks, including meetings of university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, student-athletes, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives, communications directors, and head coaches in the sports of football, men's basketball and women's basketball. The meetings are held annually to help shape the rules, regulations and overall strategy for the Conference.

The conference approved two proposals for amendments to existing SEC rules, one related to bowl game ticket purchases and the other related to graduate transfer requirements.

The first proposal specified that, for bowl games providing receipts of less than $6 million, the participating institution will be fully responsible for the contractually guaranteed ticket purchase number. New SEC bowl agreements announced last July included reductions in the amount of ticket purchase guarantees by participating institutions which eliminates the necessity for a Conference subsidy of any unused tickets. This bylaw change establishes that individual institutions shall be directly responsible for the contractual guarantee for any such bowl in which it participates

The second proposal amends the graduate student exception to the SEC two-year eligibility and intraconference transfer legislation to permit a student-athlete who transfers from one SEC institution to another after being awarded a baccalaureate degree from his or her previous institution to be immediately eligible for practice, aid, and competition upon enrolling in a second baccalaureate (or equivalent) degree or while taking course work that would lead to the equivalent of a major or degree. The bylaw change makes SEC regulations consistent with recent changes to NCAA legislation. In extending these graduate enrollment options to transfers, this bylaw change provides greater enrollment options by helping student-athletes and academic advisors identify the academic option that best aligns with the student-athlete's interests, qualifications and future career aspirations.

The SEC Spring Meetings have been held in Destin annually since 1985 and previously were held in various locations and in different formats.