SEC extends suspension to Apr. 15

The Southeastern Conference extended the suspension of all athletic activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings to Apr. 15. The original suspension was until Mar. 30 but was extended due to the developments of COVID-19.

All practices, individual and team workouts will terminate at the end of the day of Mar. 13. Team meetings will not be held after 5:00 p.m. on Mar. 16.

Continued care and support for student-athletes in areas such as academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing will continue to be provided by SEC member institutions.

