SEC makes adjustment to championship hosting rotation

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (April 2, 2020) - Southeastern Conference schools scheduled to host Conference championship events that were cancelled in 2020 due to issues related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) will host those events in the spring of 2021, according to a revised championship host rotation schedule announced by the SEC on Thursday.

Schools scheduled to host SEC championship events that were cancelled in 2020 which will now host those championships in 2021 include:

Alabama, SEC Women's Tennis Championship and SEC Softball Tournament

Arkansas, SEC Men's Tennis Championship

Georgia, SEC Equestrian Championship

Texas A&M, SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Schools that would have hosted these events in 2021 and will now serve as host in 2022 are Auburn for equestrian, Florida for women's tennis and softball, Ole Miss for outdoor track & field and Georgia for men's tennis. Appropriate adjustments will be made to the hosting rotation for equestrian, men's and women's tennis, outdoor track & field and softball conference championships in ensuing years.