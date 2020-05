SEC men's golf awards announced

The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced its annual Men's Golf Awards, which were voted on by the league's 14 head coaches.

The 2020 All-SEC teams and a complete list of awards are listed below.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Davis Thompson, Georgia

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Trent Phillips, Georgia

John Axelsen, Florida

Ricky Castillo, Florida

Jovan Rebula, Auburn

William Paysse, Texas A&M

Julian Perico, Arkansas

Jamie Wilson, South Carolina

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt

Walker Lee, Texas A&M

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

Rhys Nevin, Tennessee

Spencer Cross, Tennessee

Andrew Kozan, Auburn

William Buhl, Arkansas

Graysen Huff, Auburn

COACH OF THE YEAR

J.T. Higgins, Texas A&M

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Ricky Castillo, Florida

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

William Paysse, Texas A&M

Ricky Castillo, Florida

Jimmy Lee, Texas A&M

William Moll, Vanderbilt

Alex Vogelsong, Auburn

COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Ben Fuller, Alabama

Wil Gibson, Arkansas

Graysen Huff, Auburn

Manny Girona, Florida

David Sikes, Georgia

Jacob Cook, Kentucky

Drew Gonzales, LSU

Charlie Miller, Ole Miss

Griffin Agent, Mississippi State

Tommy Boone, Missouri

Jack Parrott, South Carolina

Spencer Cross, Tennessee

Reese Ramsey, Texas A&M

Michael Shears, Vanderbilt