SHSU Football adds future series with Southeast Missouri State

(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
Sam Houston State added on to its future football slates on Tuesday, adding a home-and-home series with Southeast Missouri State for the 2021 and 2025 seasons.

It will be nearly two decades to the day when the Redhawks and Bearkats square off on the gridiron on September 11, 2021 in Huntsville. Sam Houston will return the favor when it travels to Cape Girardeau, Mo., on September 13, 2025.

The Kats are 2-0 in the all-time series against SEMO, taking a 24-4 win in Huntsville on September 10, 1994. That came after a 40-7 Bearkat victory in Cape Girardeau on September 11, 1993.

The series will mark the first time Sam Houston has taken on an opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference in the regular season since that last home-and-home series with SEMO in 1993 and 1994. The Kats are 2-1 in playoff games vs OVC squads in that time.

Sam Houston now has at least one game on its schedule for each season through 2025. The Kats are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season on September 5 in Huntsville against Tarleton State.

