SHSU Volleyball: Lewis Named SLC Offensive Player of the Week

After leading the Sam Houston State volleyball team to a pair of wins to open up Southland Conference play, junior Ashley Lewis has been named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week per a release from Southland officials on Monday afternoon.

Lewis played a huge role in the Bearkats starting off 2-0 in Southland Conference play for the third straight season with wins at Northwestern State and Central Arkansas. The junior from Houston averaged 4.89 kills per set and had double-doubles in each match, starting with a career-high 23 kills and 16 digs in a four-set win at Northwestern State on Thursday.

She followed that up with 21 more scores and 14 digs, adding a pair of blocks and aces to her totals as the Kats outlasted Central Arkansas for their first win in the Prince Center since 2012. Lewis currently ranks third in the SLC with 3.63 kills per set for the year.

Senior Addison Miller was also named an honorable mention choice as Defensive Player of the Week.

The Kats have not played on their home floor since the opening weekend of the season, but will be back at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum for three straight matches beginning Thursday against New Orleans.