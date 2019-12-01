SHSU Volleyball: Volleyball Earns Berth In NIVC

The 2019 season is not over just yet for the Sam Houston State Bearkat volleyball team as head coach Brenda Gray’s squad learned their draw for the NIVC on Sunday night.

The Kats will travel to Arlington to battle Houston in the opening round of the NIVC at the College Park Center on the campus of UT Arlington. First serve is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. and a win would advance the Kats to take on the winner of the UTSA/UT Arlington match later on Thursday night.

Sam Houston earned the automatic bid to the NIVC by finishing second in the Southland Conference this season, eventually advancing to the finals of the SLC Tournament last week before falling to top-seeded Stephen F. Austin.

Powered by Triple Crown Sports, this is the third year of the reborn NIVC event, which originally ran from 1989-95.

All matches in the NIVC are hosted by participating schools. Should the Kats advance out of the Arlington pod, Round 3 would take place December 9-12 while the semifinals will be held December 13-15. The NIVC championship match will be held either December 16, 17 or 18.