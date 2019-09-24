SHSU football unveils future opponents

The Sam Houston State football announced on Tuesday the addition of multiple games to its future schedules, including games against Texas A&M in 2022 and Rice in 2024.

The game in College Station is set for September 3, 2022, at Kyle Field. Meanwhile, the Kats have also agreed to a game at Rice to open the 2024 season. The game at Rice will be played at Rice Stadium in Houston, kicking off the 2024 season for both teams on August 31.

The Bearkats will be taking on the Aggies for the 13th time in the history of the series and the first time since the 2013 season. Meanwhile, the Kats and Owls have met 17 times, but only twice since 1948 and not at all since consecutive meetings in 1992 and 1993. The last game between the teams was a 14-13 Rice win in Houston.

“It’s great to play these games close to home. We are always excited to have the opportunity to play against quality teams locally, especially in the Houston area in front of our fans and alumni,” Director of Athletics Bobby Williams said. “From a personal standpoint, the game at Rice is a special game for me. My dad played there on a Cotton Bowl team and I played there as well, so for us to be able to schedule a game with my alma mater is very exciting.”

Those games join future FCS opponents Northern Arizona (2021 and 2022), Texas Southern (2020, 2023 and 2024) and Dixie State (2021, 2022 and 2023), a team who will transition to FCS competition beginning in the 2020 season.

The addition of these games continues the trend of the Bearkats’ strong non-conference schedules that has included home-and-home series with North Dakota (2018 and 2019) and Eastern Washington (2013 and 2014), along with taking on Richmond in 2017 and stepping up a division to play seven FBS opponents since 2010.

Future SHSU Football Non-Conference Opponents

2020 Season

September 12 vs Texas Southern

2021 Season

September 4 at Northern Arizona

November 6 vs Dixie State

2022 Season

September 3 at Texas A&M

September 10 vs Northern Arizona

November 5 at Dixie State

2023 Season

September 9 vs Texas Southern

November 4 vs Dixie State

2024 Season

August 31 at Rice

September 7 at Texas Southern