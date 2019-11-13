SHSU soccer signs 5 to 2020 class

Fresh off an appearance in the Southland Conference Tournament, head coach Tom Brown announced Wednesday the signing of five high school seniors to the Sam Houston State soccer team’s 2020 recruiting class.

Inking Letters of Intent for the Bearkats were:

• Landri Townsend | FWD | Little Elm | Little Elm HS

• Millie Drinkhall | FWD | Derbyshire, England | Anthony Gell HS

• Bella Schoen-Kiewert | GK | Frisco | Frisco HS

• Avery Fischer | MID | Round Rock | Cedar Ridge HS

• Brianna Barrea | FWD | Boerne | Boerne HS

“This recruiting class has a lot of attacking-minded players in it, and we felt that was very important,” Brown said. “In 2019, we scored twice as many goals as 2018, and we want to continue that upward trend in 2020. With that said, we have still struggled to consistently attack the spaces behind defenses at speed. I think these players can help us do that.”

Barrea was a first-team all-district, first-team all-state and San Antonio Express News all-area team selection as a junior at Boerne High School. She was first-team all-region and second-team all-state as a sophomore and second-team all-district as a freshman.

“Bri had an awesome high school season last year that led her to being named all-state,” Brown said. “We were really impressed by her performance in our ID clinic and are excited by her abilities in and around the penalty area.”

Millie Drinkhall | FWD | Derbyshire, England | Anthony Gell HS

Drinkhall is a midfielder from Derbyshire, England. She has played for Derby County for the past eight consecutive seasons. She helped Derby County win the English schools Inter-County National Championship, going on to win Derbyshire Sports Team of the Year. Drinkhall scored in and won the County Cup final last season with Derby County, playing under coach Tommy Booth. She was nominated for Girl of the Year at her high school sports awards.

“I am very excited about adding Millie to our team,” Brown said. “We feel that she is a very attacking-minded player who has good vision and great ideas about how to move the ball forward. I think that her experiences playing back in England will translate well to helping our team be successful.”

Avery Fischer | MID | Round Rock | Cedar Ridge HS

Fischer is a midfielder from Round Rock, and she is a member of the National Honor Society at Cedar Ridge High School. Her club team the Austin Texans were the USYS State Cup champions and advanced to the USC National Premier League finals.

“Avery is an exciting winger who can surge forward or combine well with her teammates,” Brown said. “She has the potential to be a very dynamic player that can attack the spaces behind our opponents defense.”

Bella Schoen-Kiewert | GK | Frisco | Frisco HS

Schoen-Kiewert is a three-time all-district selection from Frisco. She was the starting goalkeeper for the club team Solar ECNL which was the conference champions last season.

“Bella is a very athletic goalkeeper, and we feel she will thrive working with Cory on a day-to-day basis,” Brown said. “She is a very good distributer of the ball which is important for the way we want to play.”

Landri Townsend | FWD | Little Elm | Little Elm HS

Townsend was a first-team all-district and second-team all-area selection at Little Elm High School last season. She is a three-time all-district academic honoree and plays for the FC Dallas club team.

“I have been very impressed with Landri’s ability to be instance offense and score goals since we first saw her play,” Brown said. “She brings a mentality that we have been trying to build into our current team. She likes to score goals, and I think that she can do that here.”